By Phillip T. Martin

The Fins and Gills Classic is a fishing tournament designed to teach kids how to fish. The first 100+ kids will receive a free rod and reel, tackle box, tackle and bait. There are 3 different divisions of the tournament: Kid, Teen, and Adult. Prizes will be awarded for largest stringer (1-10), biggest fish, smallest fish, most species, largest trach bag, first fish, and whatever else we can think of. There are raffle prizes every 15 minutes for each division, as well. Lunch is provided for all. There will be live music, games and, of course, fishing! There is even a trout pond to practice fishing in, so you will know what to do when you catch a fish (they do not count toward your stringer). It is a family fun event for all to enjoy. Thank you for anything you can send to support the classic and remember, it does not matter what you catch as long as it has “Fins and Gills”. Have a wonderful and blessed day!

Phillip T. Martin is the Founder of The Finns & Gills Classic and can be reached at finsandgillsclassic@yahoo.com. You can find more information on the tournament at finsandgillsclassic.com.