Fired Up Port Canaveral Offshore Fishing Forecast – April

Normally in April we are waiting for that in-between month full of cobia. That month between windy March and the normal mahi-mahi run in May. But, as you can tell, times are changing and many have no clue what the month is going to bring. It’s true. Writing this report, a month prior and predicting runs based on history is tough. If it goes anything like last year, the cobias came and went in one or 2 nights while we slept or during the 15 days it blew. Then, suddenly the boards were getting brought down by record numbers of mahi. Crazy! Last year was one of the best mahi runs we had and it was almost a month early. Predictions from many great captains are seeing the same conditions shaping up like last year. We had a warm winter and the migration is hopefully sooner than later due to water temps being high already. You should be starting to find bunker schools more consistently. In the meantime, get on the kings. They have been constant on all the local reefs. Spin the minnows or live bait it. While on the reefs try dropping the chicken rigs down, We have had some banner days of bee liners and porgies.

If you have some amberjack locations in your gps, they are here! Live bait has been working the best but jigs will still manage a few. But beware, the rare endangered sand bar shark will eat most of your catch. Hope you all have a great month and get to put some meat in the freezer.

This report has been brought to you by Captain Chris Cameron of Fired Up Sport Fishing Charters, your premier fishing guide charter of shark fishing Cocoa Beach, offshore fishing Port Canaveral, near shore fishing Cape Canaveral, Orlando charter fishing. #FishFiredUp