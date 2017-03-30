Fires Creek: Nestled in Quiet Clay County

By Justin Mickens

Nestled in the quiet wilderness of Clay County in North Carolina, is a stream of rare beauty, the Unicorn of Southern Appalachian streams. From the springs that unite to create Fires Creek, to Leather Wood Falls, the water flows crystal clear. Its flow through Forest Service Land, allows this stream to be accessed by the general public, without the worry of crossing onto private property.

A two plus mile section of Fires Creek became a North Carolina Delayed Harvest Stream in the fall of 2013. Since its creation, the Unaka Chapter 201 Trout Unlimited has created a bucket brigade, helping NC Wildlife completely stock the two plus mile Delayed Harvest Section of Fires Creek. I want to say, “thank you” to everyone who has helped stock. Without you, Fires Creek would not be the great fishery it is.

All North Carolina Delayed Harvest streams are designated catch and release, single hook, artificial lures, from October 1st till the first Saturday of June. From the first Saturday in June till October 1st, Delayed Harvest Streams follow hatchery supported regulations. During catch and release time, Delayed Harvest streams are stocked five times. The heavier stockings provide anglers with a great chance of catching trout.

Above the Delayed Harvest section is Wild Trout Water, containing mostly Rainbow Trout, with a rare Brown or Brook Trout. This section is designated as Wild Trout, meaning single hook artificial lures only, and you are allowed to keep four fish that are seven inches or bigger. Wild Water is open year round with no closed season.

Fishing in Fires Creek can be intimidating at first. During high water times, the runs can be extremely fast. Last Sunday, I was fishing a particular run that, no matter what I did, I couldn’t get my fly to the bottom of the stream. I finally had to extend my leader and allow my fly to drift in the edge of the current, while leaving my indicator in the eddy. By doing this, I was able to reach the fish that were holding on the bottom. Another factor in fishing Fires Creek is the deep pools. Stocked fish especially like to hold at the base of plunge pools. This allows them to exert little energy, while still being able to feed. When fishing these pools, we have found that putting extra weight above the fly is beneficial. The weight allows the fly to reach the bottom in front of the fish, instead of behind them. There is no magic formula to figuring out how much weight, to use, or how deep, to set your indicator. It is all according to how fast the current is, and the depth at which fish are holding. Always make sure to try different depths before moving to a different spot.

I can try to explain the beauty of Fires Creek but I could never do it justice. For example, the clear water that makes an eight-foot-deep hole look two-foot-deep (I’ve personally stepped in a few) or the foliage that seems to always be growing and the wildlife that always shows up when you least expect it. Fires Creek is truly a land of natural beauty that must be seen in all four seasons.

Justin Mickens is Co-owner and Manager of Appalachian Outfitters Fly Shop located in Murphy, NC. His shop offers fly tying classes, guide services, and everything else you need for a great day on the river! Check out his website at www.appalachianoutfittersnc.com or give him a call at 828-837-4165.

Like this: Like Loading...