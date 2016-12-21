Fish307.com Lake George Fishing Report

This report is a preview of traditional baits and methods from recent ice-fishing seasons. We will be updating you each month in this column or visit our website www.FISH307.COM for recent information and products. Let’s focus on four popular species and how to target them, you can stop in FISH307 for further details, ALL our floor experts are knowledgeable, and will get you dialed-in.



PERCH – Many of the bays and coves of Lake George will freeze earlier, so utilize those waters first to target these tasty favorites. Once you locate your spots, jig small spoons tipped with maggots. We recommend Hali products or Swedish Pimples.

PIKE – Like the perch, these toothy monsters inhabit the bays and coves that freeze over early. Use large shiners or Big Pike minnows with tip-ups. Also see “Hillbilly’s Monster Adirondack Pike” article in this issue. For jigging Northern Pike, we recommend a #9 Jigging Rapala tipped with Sucker Meat and/or enhanced with Smelt-Rite scent attractor.

LAKE TROUT – You can have a fast and furious day jigging for lakers, when you locate the right spots. These are a few of the jigging lures that have worked well. ½ and ¾ oz jigs with white bass tubes, Venom Bad Blood Series and Strike King Coffee Tubes. Also utilize Smelt – Rite scent.

Landlock Salmon – These active specimens cruise just below the ice and can provide a world of fun. Place a medium shiner 2-10 feet down. Landlocks cover more water and cruise around actively searching for food. This fall proved that salmon love cocktail shrimp, since many locals were using them to hook salmon in the Village. Set up some Automatic Fisherman with a small piece of cocktail shrimp, 2-10 feet down. This set-up is perfect for younger and novice anglers just learning.

Special Thank you for all who attended our 7th Annual Ice Fishing Open Seminar. If you didn’t make it this year, our 2017 event will be even bigger and better.