Fishing with Cassie Willis

Winter trout fishing in the Galveston Bay system does show signs of producing some decent size winter trout already. Most people would not likely to locate a big concentration of heavy trout. They are kind of like loaners. There are a few areas that offer potential when it comes to hooking into consistent bigger trout. Mud is important because it warms up more quickly than anything else when fronts subside. The presence of shell in the mud is also good, as these transitions and fragmented bottoms give baitfish places to hide. This time of year it really paysoff to be wading.

Where to choose your spot to fish depends on the color of the water and if you see baitfish. Mullet are not going to be too thick right now. But where you see two or three jumping is a good indication. There is less bait during any other time of year, so you don’t need to be looking for large schools. Finding just a few mullets in an area is a good signal fish might be waiting around. However, your time would be worth it to consider fishing windward shorelines, because that’s where baitfish. And under those baitfish are likely to be some rather large trout. Mullet are the prime food source during the winter months. You may also see a few slick during your winter fishing.

Mullet replications are the furthermost effective winter fishing. Working the lures slowly and to make sure you cover all the areas, especially near to the bottom. An effective approach is to bump larger soft plastics along the bottom and to slowly work suspending or slow sinking lures. Corkies are an excellent lure this time of year.

Winter Fishing can be a best time on the Texas coasts with a lot less traffic on the water and the opportunity is there to catch that big trout. Look for the baitfish and pick your lures to work them slowly. And remember be prepared for rapid changes in weather if and fronts that might be approaching so dress warm and stay safe.

Good Luck Hunting Them Trophy’s and Safe Adventures,

Cassie Willis, Pro Angler’