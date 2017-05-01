Fishing and Cooking Spanish Mackerel, by Capt. Josh Roberts

May’s longer days and warmer temperatures will bring the hordes of Spanish mackerel along the beaches. This is a prime opportunity to provide fast action on light tackle, and very underrated table faire. Spanish (as well as all species of the mackerel family) are best when ate fresh. I never recommend freezing mackerel and you should eat them within 72 hours. I personally do not fry any mackerel. Here is a recipe everyone should enjoy.

​1 lb. boneless fish fillet

5 large potatoes

3 tablespoons chopped onions

2 eggs

1 tablespoon water

Salt and pepper

Seasoning of your preference

Italian Bread Crumbs

Directions