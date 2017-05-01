Fishing and Cooking Spanish Mackerel, by Capt. Josh Roberts

Capt. Josh putting his clients on some fun!

May’s longer days and warmer temperatures will bring the hordes of Spanish mackerel along the beaches. This is a prime opportunity to provide fast action on light tackle, and very underrated table faire. Spanish (as well as all species of the mackerel family) are best when ate fresh. I never recommend freezing mackerel and you should eat them within 72 hours. I personally do not fry any mackerel. Here is a recipe everyone should enjoy.

 

Looks delicious!

 

  • ​1 lb. boneless fish fillet
  • 5 large potatoes
  • 3 tablespoons chopped onions
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • Salt and pepper
  • Seasoning of your preference
  • Italian Bread Crumbs

Directions 

  • Peel and cut up potatoes.
  • Place in pot with fillets and cover with cold water.
  • Boil until the potatoes are “fork-done”.
  • Drain off the water.
  • Mash the potatoes and fish together.
  • Mix chopped onion, eggs, and 1 tablespoon water.
  • Add this to the fish and potatoes and mix well.
  • Form the mixture into hamburger size patties. Coat with Italian Bread Crumbs
  • Season with salt and pepper and fry in well-greased skillet until golden brown on both sides.

 

 

