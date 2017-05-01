Fishing and Cooking Spanish Mackerel, by Capt. Josh Roberts

May’s longer days and warmer temperatures will bring the hordes of Spanish mackerel along the beaches. This is a prime opportunity to provide fast action on light tackle, and very underrated table faire. Spanish (as well as all species of the mackerel family) are best when ate fresh. I never recommend freezing mackerel and you should eat them within 72 hours. I personally do not fry any mackerel. Here is a recipe everyone should enjoy.
- 1 lb. boneless fish fillet
- 5 large potatoes
- 3 tablespoons chopped onions
- 2 eggs
- 1 tablespoon water
- Salt and pepper
- Seasoning of your preference
- Italian Bread Crumbs
Directions
- Peel and cut up potatoes.
- Place in pot with fillets and cover with cold water.
- Boil until the potatoes are “fork-done”.
- Drain off the water.
- Mash the potatoes and fish together.
- Mix chopped onion, eggs, and 1 tablespoon water.
- Add this to the fish and potatoes and mix well.
- Form the mixture into hamburger size patties. Coat with Italian Bread Crumbs
- Season with salt and pepper and fry in well-greased skillet until golden brown on both sides.