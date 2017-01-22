Fishing for Friends

By Robin Werling

Everywhere you go people are talking about how important social media is to a business owner. As a small business owner in the charter and fishing industry how can you take advantage of this, who has time, and does it really bring you more customers?

As you scroll through Facebook or Instagram and check out most fishing industry pages there is a lot of awesome content. People are posting beautiful sunrise images on their way offshore, exciting angler video snippets, and breath-taking underwater action. There are many social media and blogging champions online in Brevard County with fascinating content to follow. You can start small and take advantage of these two platforms as well, it is never too late to get on board. Let’s explore Instagram and Facebook more:

Instagram is an image based App that is free to download to your smartphone and can be used quickly and efficiently between juggling your crew and clients. You can add snapshots and video up to 60 seconds and share it via the App to Facebook and Twitter to save time. Task your clients with capturing the day’s fishing action and post using your personal branded hashtag (example #ABCFishing or #CaptainAmerica) and tag you and your business in the post so that you can share it later when you are back on shore. This also keeps your customers connected with you so that they turn into repeat and referral business in the future. This can bring you more new business.

Facebook is now the 3rd largest website in the world and can’t be ignored by any serious business owner. If you don’t have an interest in using it personally you can simply adjust your settings to make your “Friends” page private and still build a visible business “Fan” page. Download the free Facebook App and establish your business page from a laptop or desktop since all features are not visible from a mobile device or tablet. Adjust your settings, verify your page, add editors to increase your content and publish only in the United States. Upload your logo as your profile image (image size 180×180) for branding and easy recognition and upload a high quality cover photo (image size 828×315) with less than 20% text in the image that showcases your products and services. Add a call-to-action button where people can call, email or instant message you. Keep your posts short and sweet and concentrate on adding lots of videos and photos to show the audience what is unique about your fishing experience. Get friends and clients to “like and share” your posts and “boost” the ones that get a lot of views and comments. Ask your customers to add 5 star reviews to your page, then you can share those on your website to re-purpose content. This will help build your online viewers and get you more business.

Social Media is word-of-mouth marketing online. It is a fun way to build your client base and increase business. Now go fish for some friends and have a successful and Happy New Year in 2017!

Robin Werling is owner of Super Media Girl marketing agency in Melbourne FL. As a 28 year Brevard County resident and business owner she is passionate about offshore fishing and helping small businesses on the Space Coast succeed utilizing Social Media.

You can contact her at

321-258-5097

or connect with her online at

www.RobinWerlingNC.com