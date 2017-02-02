Fishing Forecast: Juno Beach Pier

Happy New Year from the Juno Beach Pier! We’re wishing health, happiness and plenty of great fishing. If you’re headed to the pier this month, be sure to look for bluefish and Spanish mackerel. Snook season opens again beginning Feb. 1, so anglers can start searching for these beauties! You might also see a slight uptick in pompano. On calmer days, you can find croakers and whiting inshore.

We are incredibly grateful to the anglers on the pier who help protect our marine environment. Each month we recognize a Juno Beach Pier Conservationist of the Month. Raymond, was our January conservationist. An avid fisherman, Raymond has been fishing on the pier for a while now, and always throws back small fish to give them a chance to grow. He can be spotted showing young anglers how to fish. We are thankful for Raymond’s kindness and willingness to teach aspiring anglers.

Events & programs at the pier:

LMC also offers its Kids’ Fishing Program the first and second Saturday of the month at 8 a.m. Participants learn basic pier and beach fishing techniques, including knot tying, casting, species identification, proper release protocols and ethical angling. Email dfox@marinelife.org to register. Cost is $10/angler; participants will meet at LMC.

For the latest updates on LMC and Juno Beach Pier events, follow our social media, visit www.marinelife.org or call (561) 627-8280.

Contact info:

T Tran, Pier Coordinator

(561) 627-8280 Ext. 140

Facebook.com/junobeachpier

Instagram: @junobeachpier

Twitter: @JunoBeachPier