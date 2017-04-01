Fishing Forecast: Jupiter Inlet Inshore April 2017

by Craig Korczynski, Contributing Writer

Spring has arrived! The inshore fishing throughout the ICW will become very exciting as we receive our spring mullet run along beaches and inshore waters. Fishing tactics and strategies become very important as water temps rise and fish begin to migrate towards inlets and local spillways.

The snook fishing in Jupiter is fantastic this time of year, targeting docks, sea walls and mangrove shorelines. Sunrise provides great action with top water Heedon spook plugs; once the sun rises over head switch to a DOA C.A.L. 3-inch shad in gold and glow rush belly, holographic or DOA 5-inch swim bait in Arkansas glow. The sea walls and grass flats are great areas to find snook laid up ambushing bait schools. Be sure to stay quiet and look for bait schools or snook crashing baits as signs of life.

Tarpon continues to roam our local waters; sunrise and sunset are the best times to target them. DOA bait busters in mullet pattern and DOA C.A.L. 4-inch jerk baits in green back and glow holographic get the silver kings excited. Live baiting for tarpon will get you hooked up; slow troll baits along mangrove shorelines and drop offs for consistent action. When searching for tarpon look for rolling fish and target deeper holes and channels for best results. The tarpon this time of year range in size from 5 to 80 pounds.

Anglers looking for steady rod bending action should target jacks along seawalls and grass flats. Jacks school together ambushing schools of live bait in their vicinity. Heddon spooks, DOA 5-inch swim bait, DOA C.A.L. 4-inch paddle tail in pearl and glow and gold rush belly work great for jacks. If artificial lures are not your choice, live mullet, greenies and sand perch will also produce action; freeline them with tide or near any structure.

The spillways will become main attractions as the rainy season floods our local lakes and canals. The tarpon, snook, jacks and many others species call this home as flood gates are blasted open and baits flow freely. Live baits and DOA bait busters and DOA C.A.L. 5.5 jerk baits are the best choices. Baits can be trolled or jigged for consistent hook ups. Heavy tackle is needed at times due to the size of the fish and structure anglers must contend with.

Night fishing is another great option for anglers targeting snook, and tarpon. Many anglers prefer live baits and swimming plugs to target dock fish, but fish become very keen to the same baits and patterns anglers use targeting snook and tarpon. Fly fishing is one of the best ways to have double digit numbers of hook ups with these fish. DOA C.A.L. 2-inch shrimp in glow fantastic on fly rod, small deceivers and clousers also get anglers hooked up. Quiet presentation is the key to consistent and productive fishing.

Well that is the fishing report for April, I hope you all enjoyed. Get out there and wet a line. Tight Lines! Capt. Craig Korczynski, PhlatsInshoreFishing.com, 561-644-4371

