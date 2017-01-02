Fishing Forecast: Jupiter Inlet Inshore

by Craig Korczynski, Contributing Writer

Happy New Year! The holiday season is over but hopefully anglers received new fishing tackle and gadgets to kick off the new year right. The cool fronts will bring moderate winds which at times, plague us anglers, but that should not stop you from getting on the water and bending a rod.

The Lake Worth Lagoon will be very active as snook, tarpon, jacks, trout, and even redfish are just a few species anglers can expect to tango with. Live mullet, pinfish and greenies work great for all these species along with artificial jigs like DOA C.A.L., and DOA Shrimp. Remember to work your baits slow and work the area you are fishing thoroughly. Look for any signs of bait fish and always look for moving water.

Jupiter area will be teeming with schools of big jacks this time of year. The areas to target are drop offs and deep holes. Top water lures like the Heedon spook and Heddon spook Jr work great for the jacks. While fishing in the river always keep an eye out for tarpon; they are prevalent in deeper channels, and they roll on the surface. Tarpon are active as the sun is rising and setting; use DOA shrimp or DOA Terror Eyez and live baits for best results. The tarpon range from 5 to 50 pounds.

Snook in the river can be found sun bathing in the shallows and near dock pilings during the middle of the day. Try and be stealth while in search of snook and present your baits slow. Live baits will entice snook to strike as well as small Doa Shrimp in holographic or glow and gold rush belly. Bigger snook can be found in the river in deep holes ranging from 5 to 20 feet. When fishing for these snook be sure to use your depth finder, looking for any structure or ledge were fish might be holding. A DOA Terror Eyez and DOA C.A.L. 3-inch Shad in stark naked and pearl colors and live baits dropped to bottom will get you hooked up.

The grass flats in Hobe Sound are full of life this time of year and can be a life saver when fish in the river can’t be found. The grass flats are great for the whole family to fish, due to the wide variety of species that can be caught. Buck tail jigs tipped with shrimp is typically the bait of choice for most anglers in this area but nothing beats a popping cork with a DOA shrimp – it catches everything. When fishing the grass flats, look for any bait in the area and work the water column from depths of 2 to 7 feet. Pompano, jacks, ladyfish, trout, and sheepshead are just a few of the species anglers will encounter while jigging. Once you find the fish, try and mark that spot and work it hard. Doing this will keep your rods bent all day long.