Fishing Forecast: Palm Beach Inshore & Offshore

by Weston Russell, Contributing Writer

Welcome to the Coastal Angler Magazine fishing forecast for February for the waters off Palm Beach, Singer Island and Juno beach. Last call for sails! This will be the last productive month to target sailfish off our coast. These majestic sea dwellers will be heading south for the winter, but you will not have to wait long. They will be heading back north for the summer and there will be a small window of opportunity to land one in the spring.

Another epic fish that will be coming to see us is the acrobatic spinner shark; this is a poor man’s sailfish. When the sail bite is slow I will bring my Charter to the beach to catch a jumping shark. Some of my customers ask, “Why do spinners jump?” well, because they can! These fish are some of the best action you can have on the end of your fishing line. Cruise the beach and only stop to fish if you see a few. Good luck!

Inshore fishing will still be hot. Huge jack schools will be hugging the floor in the Palm Beach Inlet waiting for the tide to push bait past them. Along with jacks there will be sheepshead and tarpon looking for their next meal. The tide is the key to the bite. If the water is not moving, don’t expect the bite to be on. Well good luck and tight lines!