Fishing Forecast: Palm Beach Inshore & Offshore May 2017

by Capt. Weston Russell, Contributing Writer

Welcome to the Coastal Angler Magazine fishing forecast for May. Expect the cobia bite to turn to full throttle with the migration of the bull sharks off Juno Beach. If you find the sharks you will be in cobia territory. There are other pelagics migrating this time of year… bonito, blackfin tuna and dolphin, so be ready for the rod to bend over. When the bite is slow out front of Palm Beach head north to the drop. This is a couple mile long ledge that’s in 140′ of water starting at Lost Tree Village.

May will bring a lot of opportunity for fishing, but it also brings the start of afternoon rain storms. So please be aware of the weather for the day. If you’re a beach angler there will be plenty to catch. The tarpon will be moving down the beach looking for their next meal. Throw a sardine lure out front of the school and hold on. Another great option will be to head out to the deep early, and do some deep dropping for swordfish. Any calm day will do; doesn’t matter what time it is, at 1500 ft. down it’s dark all the time. Bait of choice…cuda belly. Good luck friends!