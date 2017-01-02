Fishing Forecast: Palm Beach Inshore & Offshore

by Capt. Weston Russell, Contributing Writer

This winter will bring some hot fishing to our waters. Sailfish, dolphin, wahoo and kingfish will be the offshore choice. When heading out, take a drive to the south and let the stream take you north. If you’re just looking for sails, try the 160’ depth off the Dodge Wall; if you’re looking for kings stay around 90’ depth. Live bait will be the key to landing quality fish and can be easily bought from your local bait boat. These guys monitor VHF 68. It’s best to get their number for the next time and give him a call the night before for your order. Kite fishing will be in full effect this month, but flat lining and deep rods will produce too. Don’t forget the wire trace at the end of your leader for the hoo or king… you never know!

For the inshore guys, the inlet will be a hot spot. Schools of jack and tarpon will be invading the beaches and ICW. This is the time to use your fancy fish finder. Mark the fish before you drop. There could be a huge school just 20 yard to the port side.

Along with hard fighting jacks there will be spawning sheepshead on the bottom of the channel. Shrimp is the bait of choice but clams will get those sheep biting.