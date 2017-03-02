Fishing Forecast: In The Suds Boynton To Boca

by Ed Ottenthal, Contributing Writer

The kings are here in great numbers along with many other pelagics. Now is the time to target one of these bruisers. With the water being clear and getting warmer, there is no excuse why any angler should not target one of these toothy critters. These fish will hit an artificial or live bait presented to them. Add a small piece of wire leader about 6″ long to your fluorocarbon leader. This should stop the fish from chewing through a regular leader. Also, be aware of the particularly sharp teeth; they can slice an anglers hand in a second.

When picking up your supplies for an outing, be sure to pick up a copy of the 2017 Saltwater Regulations, so as an angler, you are aware of what’s happening in our area. They really come in handy!

The month of March should bring with it some great fishing to the Lake Worth – Boca Raton area for inshore fishing. With the chilly mornings past us, the water will gradually work its way back to tolerable temperatures for the resident fish and transients alike. The bait fish and other food will come out of hiding from the deeper water, allowing anglers to catch more bait and therefore catch more fish.

The big jacks should be making their appearance this month. I’m talking about fish in the 30-40 lb. class. If you have never tangled with one of these brutes, you don’t know what you are missing. Whether on a fly rod or spinning gear, an angler will put his or her skills to the extreme test while trying to land one of these fighters. An angler can lure one of these tackle busters with either soft plastic baits, stick baits, flies, or the real thing – whatever the preference or conditions may dictate.

The cooler weather that south Florida experienced during the past month did not seem to affect the snook and tarpon of our area as bad as some others, according to local reports. That, in a nutshell, means that the night snook fishing should be good, along with tarpon. Fishing near the bridges and spillways are good places to land one of our prime game fish for this area. Small baits and flies will bring the best results for these gamesters. Snook season opened February 1st, so there should be no problem catching one of these beauties within the slot. The slot for these fish is between 28 – 32″ and the limit is one per angler.

The pier fishing is always good in March with the many varieties of fish that can be caught. The piers allow an angler to fish some deeper water and the pilings attract many kinds of bait, which in turn attracts the predatory fish. Predominately, sheepshead, bluefish, cobia and the mackerels all come to these areas to feed. These species are great table fare for the angler. Give one a try; they’re fun.

Don’t forget your sunglasses, sunscreen, cooler, and some 40 – 60-pound fluorocarbon leader material. These articles should be included in any fishermen’s arsenal, they all make for a safe and enjoyable day on the water.

Good fishing and I’ll see you on the water.