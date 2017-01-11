Fishing Tampa Bay January 2016 By: Captain Woody Gore

Moving water and a livewell full of pilchards and pinfish will work for snook, but don’t be surprised if you catch a redfish or gator trout off the same grass flat.

However, if you’re looking to snag the snook of a lifetime with the heart stopping action of a topwater lure, just tie on MirrOlure Top Dog Jr. and walk-the-dog. You’ll witness the most incredible heart stopping strike as a giant snook crashes your lure.

Always remember those big snook are females and probably full of eggs, so handle with care. Snap a quick photo and get her back in the water, or better yet never lift her out and slowly revive her for an in-water release.

For those who love the drag screaming action of mackerel fishing, this is the time of year. If kingfish are your thing, hit the beaches and hard-bottoms close to shore for action that is sure to pick up as water temps come down. Anchor up and chum, or slow troll live baits or spoons.

There are resident fish, but most of the giants are pelagic and follow the baitfish schools north in the spring and south in the fall. However, thanks to the gill net ban and commercial harvest regulations, there are more big mackerel around Tampa Bay now than there have been in many years.

These fish are enormous for their species. Fish in the three to five pound range are common. When they get to this size they have tremendous speed, power and endurance almost like small kings.

Finding them is fairly simple, just locate a spoil bar or inshore reef within five to eight feet of the surface surrounded by deeper open water of 10 to 20 feet. These are natural feeding areas that attract mackerel.

Once you’re anchored up-tide from the reef or bar start pitching a few cut greenbacks. If they are close by it won’t take long before the feeding frenzy begins.

Use a live, smaller, nose hooked greenback as bait on a 2/0 Daiichi long-shank hook on a 50 pound hard Seaguar leader tied to 15 pound braid.

Mackerel are respectable table fare. For those you keep, bleed them promptly and get them on ice. I put mine in a large heavy duty trash bag before putting them in my cooler; it helps keep the cooler clean.

At the cleaning table, fillet them and remove the skin or fillet them and leave the skin on for smoking.

Oversized redfish are everywhere in the bay, but if you’re having difficulty finding them locate a school of big mullet and fish it. For the last two months the redfish bite has been one of the best I have seen in three years. Every part of the Tampa Bay seems to hold multiple schools.

Live greenbacks and of course cut baits on circle hooks seem to be the bait of choice. Other baits include threadfin herring, cut large greenbacks, cut pinfish, cut ladyfish and cut mullet.

The big trout have started to show up on our flats. I like to find a good grass flat with plenty of potholes. Start by working the edges of as many potholes as possible, you’re sure to find some worthwhile fish.

Trout are a good species to work on your artificial bait skills, because they are not too picky. One good artificial is a Gulp shrimp under a popping cork.

Hook the shrimp just like you would a live one, through the carapace or head. Just cast out and pop the cork, the popping sound will draw the trout’s attention for a sure hook up.

Trout no longer have a closed season, so, only take what you plan on eating for dinner. Also they do not freeze well. Remember they are a fragile species and have a delicate slime coat, use a de-hooker and not your hand or net for the ones you release.

The pompano are starting to show up along sandy bottoms and around the sandy bottoms of the bridges throughout the bay. Shrimp and sand fleas are always good baits of choice, but for me you can’t beat a Doc’s Goofy Jig with a feather teaser.

