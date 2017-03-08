Fishy Superstitions

By Captain Sonny Schindler:

No matter what you say, everyone is in some way superstitious. Both good and bad luck are tied to charms, sayings, trinkets and actions. Next to baseball fans, fishermen are almost fanatical with their superstitions. Often times trips will be blessed or cursed with this “magical” connection to superstition. Not believing in tides, lunar tables, water temperature or time of year, some fishermen live only by this mystical system.With hundreds of days on the water, we at Marsh and Bayou asked several captains and guides one simple question: What do you consider good luck and bad luck in regards to fishing? Enjoy the answers.

When Capt C. T. Williams is not working on his fishing show, he is guiding clients out of Breton Sound Marina. Even Though he specializes in trout and redfish he does his fair share of offshore fishing too. His bad luck is a very unique one, as he tells, “I know it sounds crazy, but it never seems to work out when the first cast gets a fish. I can’t tell you how many times that has happened and it takes us all morning to find another fish”. His good luck for Capt Williams is not far from bad, “give me a fish on the third cast and I’m happy, it just seems to work better”.

One of the more “animated” fellows on and off the water in Venice, LA is Capt Troy Wetzel. Capt Troy specializes in offshore diving and fishing out of Venice Marina. With thousands of days on the water Wetzel had a interesting take on bad luck chumming. Capt Troy explains, “when you are chumming with bonito or blackfin, its bad luck to throw the whole carcass (left over head, back bone and tail) in the water. It sinks to fast and does not flow like the other chum. I have been in the water and seen fish scatter when they are thrown in”. Despite major controversy with bananas on a boat, Wetzel almost always brings them diving to prevent cramping. Wetzel does however have his own floating good luck charm. Capt Troy tells, “when ever I see Capt Bill Delebar in the “Frenzy” Boat at a rig, I always feel lucky. He is a good fisherman and good friend, good things happen when I fish next to him.”

Capt Matt Tusa with Shore Thing Fishing Charters in Bay St. Louis, MS does not work out of a marina. He wakes up hours before sun up to get his boat to which ever public launch in town will get him closest to the fish. With all of this work, Tusa has a good luck indicator first thing in the morning. Tusa explains, “If I can line up my trailer ball and hitch on the first attempt (by myself), it is going to be a good day”. After Capt Matt spends hours getting his boat ready for the customers his bad luck awaits in the clothing choices of his customers. “I wear the fishing shirts with all pockets, I like them and have many of them. However, if the customers show up and they have them on with the tags still attached, its gonna be a long day”.

Most people know Sam Barbera as the face of the CCA S.T.A.R. Tournament but he wears many hats. Sam is also a licensed captain. Through Barberas work, he is on the water countless days each year. On his boat, Barbera trys to ensure good luck before the first fish hits the deck. Capt Sam says, “I hide my landing net in the rod locker on my 24 champion. It seems to mess up the day if the landing net appears before the first fish is in the boat”. Being able to fish more than most outdoors man, Capt Sam still believes in an age old philosophy to ensure a good days fishing. “Don’t talk about how many fish you are gonna catch the day or morning before the trip. It’s like counting your chickens before they hatch”.

Part owner of Venice Marina, Part SKA tournament fisherman, and part time guide, Capt Bill “Cuz” Butler has been around. With a personality that knows no enemies, Butler is a top notch businessman and fisherman. When Butler can not find fish, he has a ritual that brings him good luck. Butler tells, “first I turn my shirt inside out, if that doesn’t work, I turn my hat inside out. If all else fails, might as well fish in your underwear.” Butler didn’t have one thing that for him was bad luck, but he knew how to put it on to other boats. “If you want someone else to have bad luck, wait till the wind is blowing 30 knots and throw a banana in their boat. If you didn’t have bad luck before, you will if you go fishing”.

Capt Tommy Pelligren has been catching fish out of the Cocodrie consistently for years and years. With his son Eric working side by side with him they have a very original good luck charm that awaits them in the morning. Pelligren explains, “we have these little green crickets that cling to our boats overnight. If the crickets are still hanging on when we clear the beach, it is going to be a good day.” With such a dependable bite awaiting him offshore Capt Tommy has bad luck indicator I think we can all relate to. “I thinks it is safe to say, that when you turn that key in the morning and nothing happens, bad luck has found you.”

Captain Sonny Schindler

Shore Thing Fishing Charters

Bay St Louis, MS

228-342-2295

www.shorethingcharters.com