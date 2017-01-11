Flats To Nearshore Report By: Capt. Gary Burch

As we start a new year, we find ourselves dodging cold fronts.

Even with temperatures on the cold side, there will be sunny days that warm the waters on the flats. This will be the time to get out and search your favorite trout and redfish areas.

The optimal conditions for catching redfish and trout would be a high tide in the afternoon at the warmest part of the day. As the water moves up on the sun baked flats, it could be three to five degrees warmer. The fish will be more active in this warmer water and so catching a gator trout or an oversized redfish should be easier.

The water temperature in the Tampa Bay Area will consistently be below 65 degrees, and most of the time around 60. Clearwater and Dunedin will hold some of the biggest gator trout on the west coast of Florida.

Start out drifting and casting artificials like an eighth or quarter ounce jighead with a plastic tail. I like my plastic tail jigs to have a white belly and either root beer, dark green or new penny type color. Also, some flashy glitter mixed in can be attractive.

Bounce your artificial along the bottom and through the sand holes as you drift. With this

method you can cover a lot of ground. Also have some live shrimp on board, because when fish are found you can toss shrimp under a float for steady action.

Remember to retrieve of your artificials slowly; in the winter fish are not going to be very active. If there are no takers, try a different drift until fish are found.

Remember the regulations for our region for trout; the minimum size is 15 inches with a max of 20. You may harvest four per person per day with only one of the four over 20.

Redfish can be hit or miss in January. You may think you have them locked in, but a cold front could blow through and change everything. Mangrove shorelines and oyster beds are your best bet.

You can drift these areas with artificials or set up and throw live shrimp. If nothing is home, move on. Once you locate a school of redfish, use a stealth approach because they will be very skittish.

For the winter months, the pattern seems to be finding and catching fish, then a cold front blows through and it’s back to finding fish.

Dodging the cold fronts and getting out fishing in January can be challenging, but also can be very productive. It may take a little more searching than normal, but it will pay off when you find the fish.

Happy New Year

Capt. Gary Burch owns and operates AllCatch Charters and specializes in live baits and artificials. He guides inshore, flats and backcountry from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs. To reach Capt. Gary for a charter, please call 727 458-6335 or visit his website: www.allcatchcharters.com

Capt. Gary