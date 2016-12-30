Florida Gulf Coast

By Capt. Mike Anderson

Trophy Speckled Trout fishing is usually considered an east coast thing. But over the last 4-5 years the west coast has gained some ground on what I consider true trophy sized Speckled Trout. Trout in the 27 to 32-inch range are becoming much more common and January is the month that you’ll start to see these big Gator sized Trout show up. Cool and clear shallow water normally over some dark bottom is where you’ll find these true trophies and they’ll usually be alone or hanging with just a few of their large pals. Stealth will be a big key as these fish are old and smart. I use 10lb Spider Wire Ultra cast and a 15lb-20lb Berkley Pro Spec Fluorocarbon leader for long casts. A large live Pilchard or Pinfish is hard for them to turn down but you’ll cover a lot more water and get your bait in front of more fish going with your favorite artificial bait. My favorite for big Trout is the Mirro-Lure Marsh Minnow in pearl or chicken color fished on a weed less weighted bass hook. This assists me in making those long casts and allows a snag free retrieve. The paddle tail on the Marsh Minnow offers great action that seems to trigger even the wariest big Trout. I also have great luck on calm mornings and afternoons working top water lures slowly over these areas but again the clear water and shallow conditions these fish live in this month make bait presentation very important! Make a long cast past your target pot hole and work your bait towards the edge of the hole. Not directly thru it! Your line coming through the hole in front of your lure could be enough to spook that big Trophy. Shallow running swim baits can be effective as well. It’s hard to beat the Mirro-Lure Mirro-Dine for action and results. Again, early morning and just before dusk are your best bets as light conditions become favorable so remember stealth is everything, moving water is always a must and long casts are key and precise bait presentation can all lead to that 30” Speckled Trout of a lifetime!

