Flounder Tips and Tactics

My last month of fishing and gigging for flounder has been quite a rollercoaster. There are many reasons for this. One of the most important has been the weather changing so often from hot to cold. If you are a Texan then you should be used to this. Since the gigging season has just started back up and by the time this comes out our limit will be five again, I will give some info to make your trip easier hopefully.

In most of the flats that I would find flounder super shallow they have been a bit on the deeper side, mainly finding most of them on their way out to migrate in the gulf right on the ledges. The ones I have seen were huge. The rod and reel aspect has changed from last article. I was using gulps before but have found some great quality flounder lures lately. Don’t get me wrong, gulps can work. But for a more realistic action I use my thump kings and chickenboy lures bubba clucker. If I have those two plastics on me I will not go home empty handed. Just use the lightest jig that will keep you on bottom and work it very slowly.

I am still finding my flounder this month off of eddies and drop offs from the flats. I really enjoy helping others so don’t be shy, and email me with any questions you might have. Until next month I just want to say be safe!

Tight lines and sharp gigs.

Brian Joseph Spencer | Flounder Fanatics @ Facebook

Flounderfanatics@gmail.com