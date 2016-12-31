A FLY FISHING AND MARINE ENVIRONMENT EXPO

The Sanibel Fly Fishers, Sanibel Sea School, and Canterbury School Ft. Myers are jointly hosting a fly fishing expo on Thursday, January 5th, 2017 from 6-9 pm in the Canterbury School gymnasium.

“We invite all who are interested in learning about fly fishing and caring for our marine environment to join us for an evening of sharing information with our fellow citizens” said Doug Greene, President of the Sanibel Fly Fishers Club.

One of the goals of the Sanibel Fly Fishers club is to promote the sport of fly fishing, and this expo is designed to help people become better acquainted with the sport. Fly fishing involves equipment that is slightly different from traditional fishing methods, and can seem intimidating. Our goal is to help people lean about fly fishing equipment and techniques in a comfortable atmosphere and have a little hands-on experience to become better informed about the sport.

Fly fishing is different from other rod fishing because the weight of the line is used to project the fly, while other fishing methods rely on a weighted hook, or an attached weight to project the hook into the water. And, many fly fishers enjoy making their own flies – which for many is an enjoyable and integral part of the sport.

The mission of Sanibel Sea School, is to improve the ocean’s future – one person at a time. “At Sanibel Sea School, we have taught fishing to adults for several years, and although our classes are not fly fishing classes per se, we do place a heavy emphasis on fly fishing techniques”, said Dr. Bruce Neill, the Executive Director. Fly fishing is perhaps, one of the most intimate methods of fishing, the goal is to be very closely linked to the fish, and have the minimal amount of tackle linking the fisher and fish. “We want to help people become more connected to the ocean, and for many fly fishing is a really great way to do that; fishing is one of the ways that people study, and learn about the ocean, and we want to help them accomplish that.”

Casting instructions at the expo will be provided by one of SW Florida’s best fly casting instructors, Joe Mahler. Several local fly tiers will be demonstrating how they tie their favorite flies and provide tips and insight on ways to tie flies. JoEllen Wilson, a fisheries biologist with the Bonefish Tarpon Trust will speak about Juvenile Tarpon Habitat in SW Florida. There will also be demonstrations on knot tying, and people will demonstrate and explain the types of fly fishing gear commonly used in this part of the world. Several local, marine conservation organizations will also have tables at the event.

Admission is free and several, great door prizes will be given away – including a complete fly fishing outfitt – rod, reel, and line, and flies, and hats and tee shirts will be awarded at the end of the evening’s program.

Pizza and soda will be available for a small contribution to help cover the expenses of the food.

Visit the Sanibel Fly Fishers Facebook page, or stop by Sanibel Sea School for more information about the expo.