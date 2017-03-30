Fly Fishing Museum of the Southern Appalachians

By Bob Nanney

While attending the Atlanta Fly Fishing Show in early February, I was approached by a gentleman who wanted to inquire about making donations to the museum. We talked for a few minutes and I told him how the donation program works. I explained that we always appreciate donations and items can be either “donated” or “loaned” to the museum. Each item is catalogued, numbered, the donors name is recorded, and lastly, we photograph the items. He then mentioned that he had some items to donate but didn’t give any specific details.

This past Tuesday, Alen Baker, the museum founder, and I, met Bob Bagerski and his wife at the museum. They had driven up from their home in Roswell, Georgia bringing with them 50 handcrafted bamboo fly rods (30 of which had never been fished), 50 reels, 5 wooden rod cases, 4 nets, 6 split willow creels, and 3 rod caddys. This represents a donation in the range of $50,000, with several of the rods having a value of $1200 to $2500. This represents, by far, the largest single donation of rods and gear to the museum in its history. We have received several smaller donations, for which we are equally grateful, but this one tops them all! Needless to say, the museum is in complete awe and is very excited to receive this donation!

