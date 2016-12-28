Fly Fishing with Ralph Sexton

Utica Bass Pro Shop fly-fishing guru

From the outside Bass Pro Shop in Utica looks like a themed big box store, but spend some time inside going from one department to another, meet the associates that work there and you will find they are knowable about the products they are selling and more than willing to spend some time filling your fishing or hunting needs. Each department has the feel of a local bait and tackle shop, where friends go for a conversation about the big one that did or didn’t get away.

Our fly shop offers fly tying classes, for the beginner to advanced. At this time we are currently offering a beginners class on wednesday night from 6:00pm to 7:30pm. These classes are a great way to find out if fly tying is for you. The classes run for 5 weeks and there is no charge for the class, Bass Pro Shop supplies the materials and tools. You will learn the basics of tying streamers, nymphs, dry flies, how to pick the correct thread, hook, and read a recipe. The classes are open for all young and old, stop into the fly shop and ask to sign up for an upcoming class. For the more advanced tyer we have a monday or tuesday night class from 6:00pm to 7:30pm. We ty the hatch chart for our local streams with some of Mike’s and mine favorite trout flies added in, at times we take side excursions into bass and pike flies. Our tiers shape these classes, we encourage your input regarding what you would like to ty. Not a week goes by without a round table discussion that brings new ideas, patterns and techniques to light. Tight Lines and hope to see you soon.