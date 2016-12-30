Fly Fishing at Twilight

By David Hulsey

The title to this article could be a bit misleading. One could think the contents of the article are probably about techniques and tactics that we use to fool trout in the waning light of day. For lack of a better title on my part, it’s actually about fly fishing through the later parts, or winter, of one’s life. The time period is about the time you wake up one morning and realize heck, I can’t see or hear a darn thing anymore and farther on in years. For us fly anglers, roughly about 50 years old or so is when trying to see how to get that tiny tippet through the eye of the hook starts being an impossible feat without some kind of aid.

If you were lucky enough to start fly fishing at a younger age the hardships of getting into your senior years and fishing aren’t as tough. In other words your hands and feet already know what to do when casting, wading, tying on flies, drinking etc… I meet a lot of folks on the river and in the fly shop that have just retired to the mountains and want to learn how to fly fish. Believe me, at 65 you’ll have a long road to hoe to get started and enjoy the process. Not to fear though, you really can “teach an old dog new tricks” especially with a few gadgets and good information.

First and foremost, get you some kind of vision aid such as reading glasses or those neat little magnifiers that attach to the brim of your fishing cap. I use Costa Del Mar polarized sunglasses with readers built into the lenses. They are a Godsend. Fly threaders, that are much like a needle threader, allow you to preload the tiniest of flies onto the gadget and stick your tippet through a much larger hole to get it on your line. Some fly boxes even have these threaders built in. C and F fly boxes have some models available. Learning an easy knot to tie with stiff fingers can also help. I’ve used the simple improved clinch knot for over 40 years and it’s done its job admirably. Quality waders and boots will make your life so much better. Breathable waders and felt soled boots with spikes will help you stay upright in the river. Old hips and knees don’t need your feet to be sliding around on the bottom of the river. Look at the Simms company for these, you won’t be disappointed.

A wading staff will also aid in movement around on the river. Get two zingers, one for your staff, and one for the long handled net you are going to buy to keep you from bending over to net a fish. Dropping either into the river ain’t good, especially when they float away. A simple fold up chair and a doormat can make getting into your gear a heck of a lot easier and cleaner. If you’re like me, when you bend over you can’t breathe so anything to speed up the process can make it a lot less painful.

Lastly, picking spots to go fly fishing shouldn’t include the use of ropes, parachutes, life jackets etc., please choose wisely. Areas with the road fairly close to the water, with an absence of big shelf rock and bowling ball sized stones in the river, go a long way to ensure you’ll be back another day. Pebbles and sand are much easier to wade through.

