Fly of the Month

Sexy Walt’s

Contributed by:

Alpharetta Outfitters

79 South Main Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009

678-762-0027

Alpharettaoutfitters@yahoo.com

#14 Nymph Hook (jig or regular)

3.0mm Tungsten Bead

Tapered squirrel dub body with pearl tinsel rib

Fluorescent orange hot spot collar

Here we have Noland Glenn of Alpharetta Outfitters and Lee University Fly Fishing Team tying a Sexy Walt’s.

The Walt’s worm originated in Pennsylvania as in effective spring creek fly. The Sexy Walt’s is a variation tied by competitive angler, Loren Williams with some minor adjustments. A bit of flash and a hot spot have proven to be an incredibly effective variation of the original Walt’s for high pressure fish and off-color water.