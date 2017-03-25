Fly of the Month

Pheasant Tail Nymph

by Jake Darling

Unicoi Outfitters

jake@unicoioutfitters.com

Hook: Nymph #12-18

Thread: Ultra Thread 70, Brown

Tail: Pheasant Tail Fibers (3)

Rib: Copper Wire

Abdomen: Pheasant Tail Fibers (6-8)

Wing case: Pheasant Tail Fibers (6-8)

Thorax: Peacock Herl

Legs: Pheasant Tail Fibers (4-6)

April is the Mayfly month. During this month, you’re likely to see many different species of Mayflies active in your local rivers. The Pheasant Tail Nymph is by far the best generic Mayfly pattern to use whenever the water is polluted with so many different species of Mayflies. This pattern is quite versatile, and can be fished at all levels of the water column depending upon where the fish are feeding. Be sure to tie this pattern in a wide variety of sizes in order to mimic the different Mayflies you may encounter while out on the water.

