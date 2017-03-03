Fly Report By: Capt. Gregg McKee

March means that tarpon season is just getting started here in southwest Florida.

Over the past 20 years I’ve caught tarpon on a variety of different flies, but my go-to pattern for most of that time has been a red and black tarpon bunny. This fly has worked for me in all depths and both dark and clear water from Puerto Rico to Tampa Bay. I estimate that 80 percent of the silver kings hooked over the last decade ate this fly.

The history of this fly is a bit unclear, but it’s been around since the mid-1970s. The tarpon bunny is nearly identical to some of the rabbit fur leech patterns used by fresh water salmon anglers. It’s a fair bet that the prototype came to Florida by way of an Alaskan fly box.

As with most saltwater patterns, color choices for these flies are almost unlimited. Red and black was the first combination I saw, and I was thrilled by how easily visible it appeared in the water.

Before I picked up this fly, I’d been using mostly natural colored shrimp imitations that tended to vanish below the surface. With my anglers casting darker tarpon bunnies, I could keep track of the fly the entire time and more accurately help them get it in front of the fish.

Over the years I’ve used this pattern in dozens of different color schemes, but red and black remains my first choice. Red and purple is my close second choice.

The other thing that attracted me to the tarpon bunny was how easy it is to tie. It’s basically two pieces of rabbit fur on a hook.

The darker colored tail is 3 inches of zonker strip, and the collar is the same length of cross-cut rabbit fur wrapped toward the hook eye. A few dozen wraps of flat waxed nylon thread is enough to finish off the head.

As with every other pattern known to man, you’ll find several videos on YouTube showing you exactly how to tie it perfectly.

On a final note, the only hook I use for these flies is the the Owner SSW Cutting Point in size 2/0 or 3/0. These are sold as a live bait hook, but are perfect for this fly.

As most anglers know, a tarpon’s mouth is about as soft as a cinder block; it’s basically skin over solid bone with lips that feel like 120 grit sand paper. It takes an extremely sharp hook to penetrate, and the chemically treated Owners are perfect.

More importantly, they’re made of non-stainless steel and will corrode after a few days of saltwater exposure. This is important since we break off a lot of flies when tarpon fishing. A stainless steel hook will stay in their mouth or throat forever and could eventually kill the fish.

Tarpon are a very tough animal; they’ve been around since the dinosaurs. They can also live as long as a human and as the old saying goes, “they’re too valuable to only be caught once”.

Fight them hard and let them go unharmed.