Flying Fisherman’s Cay Sal Sunglasses

Say hello to Flying Fisherman’s Cay Sal, a member of its Master Angler Series of sunglasses. Cay Sal’s large wrap frame design combines hardcore functionality with stylish good looks that will have you covered on or off the water. Durable TR90 frames provide a solid foundation with the durability anglers demand and feature non-slip nose and temple pads, virtually indestructible RhinoLenses for complete eye protection from flying hooks, lures, sinkers and more, and the Flying Fisherman AcuTint lens coloring system for crystal-clear polarized optics.

Frame colors are Matte Black with amber or smoke AcuTint lenses or Matte Black with Icy Blue Revo Mirror over the smoke lens or Matte Black frames with a Green Revo mirror treatment over amber lenses. A microfiber case is included, and MSRP is from $69.95 to $79.95.

The Flying Fisherman Polarized, AcuTint lens coloring system eliminates glare and enhances color contrast, without distorting natural colors. The enhanced visual sharpness and eye comfort adds to fishing productivity and maximizes the overall outdoors experience for anglers and water sports enthusiasts. More information on Flying Fisherman products, along with testimonials, dealer locater and more, are available at www.flyingfisherman.com.