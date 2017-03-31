Any species you see on our summer challenge board – from baitfish to game fish – can be found feeding around the Folly Pier during the lively month of April. On the end of the pier diamond, one can target bluefish, tarpon, Spanish mackerel and king mackerel. Bluefish are the first to show up and can range from 1 to 9 pounds or more. Soon to follow will be the mackerel, which prefer clean water at temperatures above 67 degrees. Just be sure to have a proper trolley rig set-up when top-water fishing.

Move closer to the shore, and one will find whiting, drum, sheepshead, sea trout, pompano and the distinctive Crevalle Jack. These fish congregate in the ocean surf searching for shrimp, mollusks or baitfish. Saltwater surf fish typically feed during a moving tide in the shallow gullies of 2 to 5 feet of water. A friendly reminder – our extended summer fishing hours have started, so come join us from 6:00am to 10:00pm everyday this month!

Be sure to mark your calendar for our first fishing tournament of the season on Saturday, May 27 from 6:00am to 2:00pm. Prizes will be awarded to the top catches in the following categories: Youth, Senior, Adult, Lady and Best Five. Last but not least, if the fishing doesn’t lure you out here perhaps good ol’ fashioned shagging and dancing will. This summer’s first Moonlight Mixer on the Folly Pier diamond will be Friday, May 26 from 7:00pm to 11:00pm.

Joey Crawford

Folly Beach Fishing Pier

Jcrawford@ccprc.com

Like this: Like Loading...