Folly Beach Fishing Pier

The fishing forecast in Charleston during May is habitually swell, just like our waves! Bait fish are back in full force, and so are the anglers. Whether you’re a pier regular or a newcomer, Folly Pier has a spot for you to cast and try your luck in our big pond, the Atlantic Ocean. The surf fish are active, hungry and looking for shrimp, mud minnows and mullet. Last month’s catches consisted of whiting and drum, but now spotted seatrout and Florida pompano will begin to make an appearance. Both are predators of other smaller fish and crustaceans. Trout tend to feed in the morning, while pompano can be caught throughout the day. Sheepshead are sure to return to the surf, too, but be sure to use fiddlers or clams to lure them.

Walk a few steps down the pier to the diamond, and you’ll be in the deep-water area. The season is prime for Southeast mackerel fishing, and we’re looking forward to some delicious catches. Mackerel, who enjoy water temperatures above 67 degrees, use streaks of murky water for cover when looking for prey. However, if the surf temperatures get too high, they will head offshore toward the deeper ocean. Thus, May is one of the best months to pier fish for mackerel because of these specific water temperatures.

In May, the Folly Pier will host quite a few events. The monthly fishing forum, where staff and anglers are encouraged to openly discuss all fishing topics, will be held Friday, May 5 at 6:30pm. Our weekly summer fishing Reel-It-In challenge starts Saturday, May 20. Have a pier staff member weigh your catch; and if it ends up being the best fish of the week, you win a t-shirt and prize. Plus, get your picture taken and you could end up in the next issue of Coastal Angler Magazine! Be sure to also check out our Summer Cast-Off Tournament on Saturday, May 27 from 6:00am-2:00pm. You’ll have the chance to win in five different categories for fishing prizes. Last, but not least, boogie the night away under the stars on the pier diamond at our Moonlight Mixer held on Friday, May 26 from 7:00pm-11:00pm. Beer, wine and good tunes will be available on-site.

Joey Crawford

Folly Beach Fishing Pier

Jcrawford@ccprc.com