Former World Record Blue Marlin Display Dedicated at Airport in St. Thomas Spotlights Destination’s World-Renowned Sports Fishing

The U.S. Virgin Islands initially made headlines in 1964 when John Battles caught the first all-tackle world-record blue marlin in Virgin Islands’ waters, an 814-pounder. Four years later, Elliot Fishman topped this by reeling in an 845-pound blue. Then, on August 6, 1977, Larry Martin caught the 1282-pound blue aboard the 43-foot Merritt, Xiphias.