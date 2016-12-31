Fort Myers Kicks Off Boating Season at the Fort Myers Boat Show

Fabulous weather and huge crowds made the 44th Annual Fort Myers Boat Show a huge success. Held November 17 – 20 in downtown Fort Myers, it was one of the best shows in years. From engines and electronics to docks and boat lifts, MarineMax was center stage, with a 5000 square-foot display of Sea Rays and Boston Whalers of all sizes. Among the wide variety of boats and yachts on display, Fort Myers MarineMax debuted the all-new unique Galeon Yachts 500 FLY. With the unique beach mode, a first for a yacht in this segment, the 500 FLY extends the width of the cockpit to a stunning 19’ 8” by dropping down both the port and starboard sides. The Azimut 72 Fly was also a main event, as the largest boat at the Fort Myers Myer Boat Show, with its spacious exterior, lounge seating with a retractable sun canopy, a sumptuous sunbed station, and dining space underneath the retractable glass roof. The interior includes well-appointed guest suites and a comfy living room with large windows, as well as crew quarters.

“Every year the Fort Myers Boat Show kicks off the heart of the boating season for the local boating community,” offered Ryan West, MarineMax Fort Myers General Manager. “For MarineMax, this is our opportunity to shine and our team really pulled it together in a spectacular manner with the best display ever.”

For more than 25 years MarineMax Fort Myers has been committed to premium boat brands, unparalleled customer service, and premier team members. We offer many boating events and activities to connect you with other boaters. Find local boating activities, classes, boat shows, Getaways and more.

