Fort Pierce Inshore Fishing Report and Forecast: April 2017

Look for a good snapper bite along the channel edges around the full moon. Try a live shrimp fished on a #2 hook and a half-ounce weight. I like a 20-pound fluorocarbon leader and about 24-inches long. Places like the North Bridge, Harbor Branch to the north and south of the South Bridge should produce some nice fish for a dinner. As the water warms up the trout bite should be good at places like Bear Point, Round Island or the Midway Road area. Live pilchards will be your best choice and free line them using a 4/0 or 5/0 Kahle hook and a 20- to 30-pound leader. If it is redfish you seek, the flats and mangroves around Jack Island will be your best place and hard to beat. Try a live shrimp, small crab or a piece of cut ladyfish and fish it under a popping cork. The snook fishing should also be red hot around the Fort Pierce Inlet and around the North Bridge when using live pilchards, pinfish or a select live shrimp. Fish these baits around the lighted docks at night or drifting the Fort Piece Inlet on the tide changes. The bottom fishing for black drum, sheepshead and croakers will be good for anglers using a live shrimp on a bottom rig, and fish around the area bridges or rock piles. You could also get a few tripletail from the channel markers in the Intracoastal. A live shrimp on a Troll-Rite hook is the way to go. Along the beaches the pompano bite should improve and the whiting and croaker bite will continue to be good. Try using a pompano rig with a sand flea or clam for the pompano and a piece of fresh dead or frozen shrimp for the whiting and croakers.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Joe Ward

Capt. Joe’s River Charters

(772) 201-5770 or (722) 461-1335

Email: CWard11605@aol.com

www.captjoeward.com

Like this: Like Loading...