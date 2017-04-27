Fort Pierce Inshore Fishing Report and Forecast: May 2017

Look for the inshore fishing to improve this month as the water temps warm up. The snook action around the Fort Pierce Inlet and at the area’s bridges should be red hot for anglers using live baits fished on a 5/0 live bait hook and enough lead to hold the bottom. Just remember that snook season closes on June 1, so it will be catch and release only. The redfish bite should also be good at places like Jack Island, Round Island and around Harbor Branch. Try a live shrimp or a small crab fished under a popping cork on a 20-pound fluorocarbon leader and a #2 circle hook. Look for plenty of big trout on the flats during the early morning and late afternoon. Your bait of choice will be a live pilchard either free lined or fished under a popping cork. Around the full moon, don’t forget the snapper bite should be on. Try the channel edges both to the north and south in the Intracoastal. Fish a live shrimp or small white baits on the bottom. I like a #2 hook, a half to one-ounce weight and about two-feet of fluorocarbon leader. Don’t forget the red bead between the weight and the swivel. On the beach, try your luck on the pompano and whiting with shrimp, clams or sand fleas.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Joe Ward

Capt. Joe’s River Charters

(772) 201-5770 or (722) 461-1335

Email: CWard11605@aol.com

www.captjoeward.com