Fostering Future Anglers

By Capt. James McManus

Well, May is here and that means everyone that has been reluctant to get on the water is finally putting their rigs to work. Hardcore folks, like me, never put up their boats for the winter… they just get washed a little less frequently. It is so much easier taking along young’uns when they don’t have to bundle up like “Nanook of the North”. So you are getting out your boat, and doing all the checks. You have it serviced by a reputable mechanic, load all your gear, and head out with “littles” in tow. Guides take out kids a lot, so we have learned a few things about keeping them engaged without turning it into a grind for a day on the water. The first order is to be safe and legal, that means good fitting life jackets, some sort of hat, sunscreen, and layered clothing. It’s still cool in the mornings in May so, better safe than sorry. Next, and way up on the list, is a ready and varied snack and drink supply. Many a trip has been extended with the discovery of small pack Oreo’s, Pringle’s, or donuts. They aren’t fishing every day, so even bad snacks are something to make the trip special. Live bait is another item (especially for the youngest kids), playing in the bait bucket, picking up worms- it‘s all fun and something they don’t often get to experience. I have filled up a 5 gallon bucket, put in a couple of small bream, and let the kids stand in the bucket with the fish…never gets old. You want to see jaws drop, take a cricket out of the box, pop it in your mouth and the squeals can be heard around the lake!

What about the fishing? After all, that’s what we want them to enjoy the most. Start slow (that means shorter trip), using live bait for bream or small bass. Let them do things. I have had kids that didn’t want to reel in a fish but would fight you for the chance to net one. It doesn’t matter if the fish gets away- just don’t lose the kid by “ragging” on them if they mess up. Looking back, I think I was too intense with my boys at times. They were both good fishermen, but it is easy to lose sight of what is really important when you have them captive on a boat, and desperately want to share your love of the sport. Desperation comes across, so try “chillin’”, and that will keep them “chill” and hopefully ready for the next adventure. Sometimes, I like to have them kiss their first fish. Many times, the boys will act squeamish while their little sister will man up and plant one right on the smacker. Get some pictures, share them with friends and brag on them for anything accomplished during the trip. Positive encouragement will keep them coming back, so will memories of the “big one” getting away at the net. Wins and losses are, and always will be, part of the picture. Be safe, have fun, and enjoy God’s blessing of this thing called fishing! Later, Capt. James

Capt. James McManus is an expert guide on Lake Fontana and similar lakes in WNC and Upstate SC. He can be reached via email at 153Charters@gmail.com