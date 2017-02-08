Freshwater Fishing Report (Lake Alfred, Auburndale, Winter Haven) By: Ron Schelfo

Lake Alfred – Auburndale – Winter Haven areas

Bass spawning season has started, and we’re seeing many bass in the 7-11 pound range. Anglers using our old favorite, the Booyah half ounce One Knocker in royalty color are bringing in the best fish.

We’re also getting reports that the Bass Assassin Boss Shiners in electric shad or hammer time colors are doing the trick. For best results when using Bass Assassin Boss Shiners, rig them with a jighead and flip or swim them with a weighted hook.

According to our fishermen, Lake Summit, Eloise, Howard, Shipp and Winter Set in the South Winter Haven Chain as well as Lake Rochelle, Haines and Alfred in the North Winter Haven Chain are providing the best results.

The photo shown is one of our anglers, Austin Chism, with a great catch from February 2016. The photo was taken on Lake Eloise. You can expect more photos like that this year.

We’re still in prime spec season, reports on limits and nice sized fish up to 18 inches are coming in daily from both boats and piers on many of our area lakes. The overall best bait for catching them are live minnows.

To find out where the current hot spots are, just give me a call or stop in. Many factors influence what happens out on our lakes, but our local anglers do a great job of keeping me up to date on where the fish are and what baits are working best.

Polk County is home to 554 beautiful lakes and offers some of the best fishing in Florida, don’t miss out! Come out and enjoy a great time fishing our area, remember the best time to go fishing is whenever you can.

Our 18th season of Ron’s Tackle Box Weekly Bass Tournaments has now ended. We’ll be back the first of April 2017, see you then!

