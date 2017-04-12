Freshwater Fishing Report By: Ron Schelfo

Lake Alfred – Auburndale – Winter Haven areas

The weather is great, which makes this one of the best times of year to get out there and fish before our temperatures begin to rise.

Everything is biting right now including shell crackers, blue bills and specs. Aaron McCutcheon and Jacob Mobley (shown in photo) stopped by recently to show off their nice catch of (25) good size specs caught right here on Lake Alfred.

Shell crackers respond best to live red worms and crickets, and are currently hitting very well on Lakes Rochelle and Haines in Lake Alfred. When fishing on Rochelle find pockets or areas located about 25 yards from the shoreline for the best action.

Blue Gills are also at the shoreline located in and around the lily pads. Blue gills respond best to live crickets.

Of course, bass fishing is probably at its best this time of year. To catch a big bass, we recommend using a topwater lure.

Our all-time proven favorite is a Cordell Pencil Popper in trout color. A Heddon Poppin Image will also bring you great results.

Another winner is the Bass Assassin Boss Shiner swim bait in assorted colors. These can be used with a jighead and flipped or a swim bait hook. My personal favorite continues to be Booyah Lipless crankbait in royalty color. Our anglers bring us reports of great catches everyday using any of these recommendations.

Right now our best bass fishing reports are coming in from the north and south Winter Haven chains and Lakes Alfred and Swoope in Lake Alfred.

Polk County is home to 554 beautiful lakes and offers some of the best fishing in Florida. Don’t miss out . , come out and enjoy a great time fishing our area.

Remember that the best time to go fishing is when you can go!

Our 19th season of Ron’s Tackle Box Weekly Bass Tournaments will be starting up again on April 6, 2017. Weekly registration is $30.00 per boat for a one or two man team, and the tournaments run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through the end of October.

Call for additional information on the tournament, it’s all around great fun!

Submitted By: Ron Schelfo, Owner

RON’S TACKLE BOX, LLC

380 S. Lake Shore Way

Lake Alfred, FL 33850

(863) 956-4990

www.ronstacklebox.com

Check us out on Facebook and like our page

Catch my weekly fishing report every Saturday from 6-8 a.m. on AM970 WFLA