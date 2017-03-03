Freshwater report; lake alfred, auburndale, winter haven areas by: Ron Schelfo

It’s bass spawning season!

Bass fishing in Polk County is at the top of its game right now. The south and north Winter Haven Chains and Lake Alfred are offering the best fishing at this time.

In the photo, Monte Goodman of “Central Florida Bucket Mouths”, is proudly displaying two nice bass caught right here on Lake Alfred. If you’re looking for an excellent guide service here in Polk County, Monte is the man to call; (863) 661-7226.

We’re seeing many bass in the seven to eleven pound range, many of them are being caught using Bass Assassin Boss Shiner swim baits in assorted colors. You can flip them with a jighead or work them well using a weighted swim bait hook, whatever you feel most comfortable with. Another bait that does the trick is a proven favorite, the Booyah half ounce One Knocker in royalty color.

Reports on limits and nice size catches are still coming in on specs. Blue gill and shell crackers are also starting to come around.

To find out where the current hot spots are just give me a call or stop in. Many factors affect our lakes, but our local anglers do a great job of keeping me up to date on where the fish are and what baits are working best.

Polk County is home to 554 beautiful lakes and offers some of the best fishing in Florida. Don’t miss out, come out and enjoy a great time fishing our area. Remember, the best time to go fishing is whenever you can go!

Our 19th season of Ron’s Tackle Box weekly bass tournaments will be starting up again on April 6, 2017. Weekly registration is $30.00 per boat for a one or two man team, and the tournaments run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each Thursday through the end of October. Call for additional information, it’s all around great fun!

