Freshwater Report (Lake Alfred, Auburndale, Winter Haven Ares) By: Ron Schelfo

January, February and March is the best time of year for speckled perch, we are already getting good reports from all of our area lakes.

As the weather continues to get colder, the fishing for these guys just gets better and better! Specs are responding best to live minnows, but using chartreuse jigs are also a good choice.

The South and North Winter Haven Chains as well as other area lakes are all showing signs of bass starting to stage, so it’s best to fish along the shoreline, not toward the shore.

The baits of choice have been lipless crank baits, with my top recommendation still being the Booyah One Knocker in royalty color. I also recommend trying critter baits, like a lizard or crawler in white or various light colors. Work them by flipping along the shore line.

No matter what the weather or what you’re after, this is a great time of year to catch some great fish.

Our 18th season of Ron’s Tackle Box Weekly Bass Tournaments has now ended. We’ll be back the first of April 2017, see you then!

Have a blessed and happy New Year!

