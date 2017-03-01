By Michael Okruhlik:

Gaining confidence in a new lure is key to having success fishing with it. Whether it is new to the market or just new to you, without confidence you might not tie it on or keep it on for long.

Many times anglers tie on a new lure prior to the trip anticipating instant success only to be heartbroken when the fish didn’t show the same enthusiasm. Other times, we tie on the new lure when nothing else is working expecting a miracle. In reality, fish might not have been caught during these two scenarios simply because they were not there or they were not feeding. This could leave us with a bad impression of the product and cause us to toss it in the bottom of the tackle bag, where it will lie in darkness.

Many years ago I bought a very popular slow-sinking lure that everyone raved about. I could not catch a fish on it if my life depended on it. Looking back, I fell into the two scenarios above and never gave it a fair shake, but that’s a story for another article.

The same was true for topwaters in salt water. I had caught many bass on them, but I would only tie one on when I wasn’t catching anything in the salt. Then I decided that I was going to catch a speckled trout on a topwater plug or I was not going to catch one at all.

To build my confidence and perfect my technique, I decided to only carry topwaters on my trips. I remember the day I gained that confidence. On a trip to Lake Calcasieu, La. with three friends, my persistence paid off. It was not a productive day overall, but it was a great day for me. I caught 3 ½-, 5-, and 6-pound trout plus a keeper redfish. Every time I would hook a fish, a few of my buddies would tie on a topwater, fish it for a while, and then switch back to a soft plastic. Between the three of them, they landed one red. Had I not kept the topwater on all day, I think it is safe to say I would not have had a productive day, but most of all, I still would not have gained confidence in the lure.

I have found that when I decide to try a new lure, I make sure to give it a full and fair trial. I like to fish it through different scenarios and conditions to see where it might stand out from the rest of my tackle. While doing this, I like to fish with others and measure my production against theirs. I am not one to switch as soon as my buddy catches a fish, or three. I prefer to keep plugging away, trying to make them eat what I am offering. That is how I break in a new lure.

Capt. Michael Okruhlik is the inventor of Controlled Descent Lures and the owner of www.MyCoastOutdoors.com.