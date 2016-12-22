Gambler Free Open Tournament (Dec 4, 2016)

Tourney: Gambler Free Open Tournament

Venue: Lake Okeechobee

Date: Dec 4, 2016

Though weather condition were nice, a field of 240 teams experienced a tough bite on the Big ‘O.’ Still it took a weight of 18 lbs or better to place in the top 4. The team of James Sloan and James Hatch bested the field with a weight of 19.56 lbs. A big thank you goes out to Val Osinski of Gambler Lures and the great crew at Roland and Mary Ann Martin’s Resort in Clewiston for another fun day on Lake Okeechobee and another great Gambler event.

First Place: James Sloan & James Hatch, 19.56 lbs

Second Place: Wesley Wise & Luke Ferguson, 19.04 lbs

Third Place: James Gunter & James Klein, 18.50 lbs

Big Fish: Vern Copeland & Chris Hueston, 9.38 lbs