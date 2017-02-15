Garlic Fest 2017

The best stinkin’ party in South Florida, Garlic Fest kicks off Main Stage entertainment on Friday, Feb. 10th at 6:00 pm and continues non-stop through Sunday, Feb. 12th at

John Prince Park in Lake Worth, Florida. The globally conscious music of the brothers KONGOS open with multi-cultural, multi-faceted, multi-instrumentalists that craft a unique and irresistible sound. On Saturday night, Michael Franti & Spearhead storms the stage. A long list of talented local acts will be rocking the Garlic Fest stage this year, joined by Southern rock guitarist Joe Lasher Jr. and Texas bred singer songwriter Taylor Phelan!

This unique event crosses all cultural boundaries and ages, providing something for everyone with National Act Musical Entertainment, the Cloves & Vines Wine Garden, full liquor bars, Garlic Chef Stadium, garlic-inspired gourmet food, over 200 unique vendors, children’s activities and amusement rides, and Home Depot Garlic University. Garlic Fest continues its focus on local community volunteers with a dedicated team of 20 non-profit organizations with 550 volunteers that run the show.

The festivities include live national musical entertainment, artists & crafters, Garlic Chef cooking competitions, amusement rides and garlic-infused cuisine that permeates the air for miles. The three-day event will be held Friday through Sunday, Feb. 10 – 12, 2017. Festival hours are Friday: 5 PM-11 PM, Saturday: 11 AM-11 PM, Sunday: 11 AM-6 PM. Visit www.sflgarlicfest.com for more information including tickets, transportation and parking.