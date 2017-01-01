Get In The Mood For Seafood At The Port Salerno Seafood Festival

Get in the mood for seafood! It’s time for the 11th Annual Port Salerno Seafood Festival. The fun begins Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. This local event boasts the best seafood that you will find at any festival, a great music line-up, arts, crafts and local business vendors, a Kids Fun Zone, mermaids, pirates and more.

“There is a reason why the seafood is so delicious,” said Edward “Butch” Olsen, Jr., president of the Port Salerno Commercial Fishing Dock Authority.

“We serve the freshest seafood and locally caught fish when possible. The majority of our seafood is prepared by the fishermen and their families. This is truly a family affair.”

The event also features Port Salerno’s finest restaurants.

For the fourth consecutive year, the festival was voted the “Best Local Event in Martin County” by TC Palm Newspaper’s readers. This year will see continued enhancement of the Fishermen’s Village and Market. Here you can learn about the history of Port Salerno and go home with some locally caught fish. The festival features three stages with some of the area’s top bands performing, and a new Kids Fun Zone.

Advance tickets are just $7 on our website and Facebook page. These tickets will be available for purchase until January 20 or until supplies run out. Admission at the gate will be $10 for adults, children 12 and under are free. The festival will also provide complimentary transportation to and from the event via trolley or water taxi.

A portion of the festival proceeds is distributed to local charities. For complete festival information go to the website www.PortSalernoSeafoodFestival.org or call 888-612-4192.

The Port Salerno Seafood Festival Inc. is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to preserving the heritage and integrity of the commercial fishing industry in Port Salerno.