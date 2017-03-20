Gill FG2 Tournament Rain Suit

The new Gill FG2 Tournament suit is a serious technical foul-weather gear garment developed for both professional and avid tournament anglers. The FG2 design addresses key challenges faced by tournament anglers: staying dry and comfortable while delivering high performance.

Existing rain jacket hoods do not stay in place while facing high winds or when running a boat at speed. To solve this problem, the Gill team worked with top pros to make a revolutionary new design, Vortex Hood Technology. Air flow is streamed around the hood through a dedicated channel and mesh lined collar, and is expelled through external collar vents. This reduces pressure variants behind the head, force on the head and neck, and makes it perfect for use at high speeds. The Vortex hood also features a high-cut thermal collar with a cushioned face guard, two-way volume adjustment for a secure fit, and improved room for more comfort over base layers.

3 Dot, two-layer coated fabric with fully taped seams create an incredibly waterproof, windproof and breathable protective shell. Coated moisture-management fabric technology adds a durable water-repellent outer finish.

Features:

• Retractable outer cuff adjusters with PU inner seals for watertight comfort

• Two chest pockets with reverse coil YKK zippers

• Two external D-ring attachment points

• Deep cargo pockets with secure closure, hand warmer pockets behind

• 2-way YKK zipper protected by a double storm guard

• Zippered internal security pocket

• High visibility Reflexite® reflectives

• Fully lined with hem drainage facility

• External waist volume adjustment

• Adjustable shock cord hem Fabric Composition:

• 100% Nylon

Gill Technical Fishing Gear is available on line and through select dealers.

