Gram’s Jams – Venison Backstrap

By Janet Kunde



We enjoy the outdoors and the bounty it provides. Our hunting lodge is up in mid-state and deer, pigs and turkeys are abundant, so that’s where we are going this month. Venison backstrap is taken as it sounds, off the back adjacent to the spine and on both sides. It is generally 3 to 4 inches round and 30 inches long. We also hang our game in the walk-in cooler for several weeks prior to butchering. This provides a very tender piece of meat. You can do this with wild pig as well. Enjoy!

• One full backstrap for 6 to 8 people.

• Spices: Garlic, onion, cayane, salt, pepper, ground cumin, etc.

• Peanut oil

• Bacon fat

• Bernaise sause

This does not take long, just a little prep work. Make a rub out of the powder spices, you can create your own too, about ¾ cup total. Wipe the backstrap down with the bacon fat and rub down the critter with the spices. Let sit for an hour or so. Heat oven to 400o and place about 3/8 inch of peanut oil in a large frying pan. You will only need to brown the exterior of the strap and set it in a roasting pan for the oven. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes and remove and let it rest while setting out the rest of the dish. We served wild rice and baked tomatoes filled with creamed spinach. A fine red Pinot Noir and bread made this a great gathering of friends even better.