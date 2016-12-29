Grand Bahama Offshore Fishing Forecast: January 2017

Bahamas weather in January can be unpredictable with the occasional rain, cold front and chilly nights. Water temperatures have averaged between 75°-78°, which is ideal for catching wahoo that have migrated south for the cooler temperatures. Wahoo bites so far have been successful when high speed trolling with purple and black and black and green lures. Fishing has been steady with boaters catching yellowtail snappers, strawberry groupers and wahoo. When trolling gets tough. it’s always good to have an electric reel where you’re almost guaranteed to catch a few queen snappers or yellow-eye snappers in the deeper water. The island is rebounding from Hurricane Matthew with flights, cruise ships, boaters and anglers returning. Port Lucaya Marketplace and Marina are back to normal, Grand Lucayan Lighthouse Point and Pelican Bay Hotel are both operating and guests have started to book fishing charters again. So when you’re planning your next vacation, consider coming to Grand Bahama where the fishing is always good.

FORECAST BY: Muff Roberts

Tailin’ Boner Charters

Port Lucaya Marina, Freeport, Grand Bahama

Phone: (242) 441-0656

Email: muff@tailinboner.com

Facebook: Tailinboner