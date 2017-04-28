Grand Bahama Scuba Diving Conditions and Forecast: May 2017

Here’s to the greatest diving yet to come our way! Hard to believe it is already May and summer is knocking at the door. The weather is improving and hoping that these high winds get the heck out of dodge. We have had some rough seas for a few days, followed by seas of glass. WOW!

But even with that, the diving has been filled with underwater scenes only imaginable in most divers dreams. What does that mean? That it can only get better! So if you want to see spectacular fish and sea creatures too many to list, come to Grand Bahama.

We have been seeing turtles galore. I mean huge turtles. Many eyeing us one at a time seemingly looking for a mate—LOL!

Not only will you enjoy a grand life on Grand Bahama Island, but diving to match as well.

See you underwater!