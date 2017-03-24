Grand Rapids Area Fishing Report: March 2017 Copy

By: Chas Thompson

MI Ice Guys

(616) 953-0423

www.MIIceGuys.com

We finally got some consistent cold temps to firm up the ice that we lost in January’s heat wave. February was great for fishing if you were willing to endure some cold temps and do some drilling. Both gills and crappie have been spooky. Suspended schools are hard to find, but hold large crappie when you find them. The guys and I have moved to smaller baits to mimic the natural foods that are in the water. The result is a lot of sorting, but we are getting fish. When we can get them feeding, we slowly increase the size of the bait to weed out the small ones.

Using a hopper bucket or other forms of fast deployment for your flasher and equipment have slimmed down what most anglers are dragging out on the ice. The ability to move and chase schools seems to be a requirement. I have been using fewer poles and retying on the ice to help with mobility. A cordless drill on the auger in one hand and hopper bucket with a flasher in the other; I drill and catch a couple of fish, then try to jump ahead of the school to catch a few more. I try swinging my transducer as the school fades as it helps to pick a direction to move.

Plastic baits are doing well this year. Each lake and weather pattern seems to have its favorite color. If you want to know what your jig is doing, a gallon glass jar of water at home can help you understand how to put that plastic on the hook to get maximum wiggle when you jig.

Many people ask about jig size. I follow the old rule go smaller if they are not biting, move larger to filter out the small ones. Don’t be afraid to try a jigging spoon or a shiner bait to see if the big guys are just lurking below waiting for something worth swimming up for. You might need to back off the drag a bit if you get into a bass or pike on your jigging pole. In short, be prepared with a broad selection of jigs or pre-rigged poles.

This month, warmer temperatures should bring in a bit more stable schooling. Don’t be afraid to scale back your sled, leaving some of that extra equipment in the truck as the temps creep up and the snow cover dwindles. You may have to drill a few more holes, so extra drill batteries are a better choice than a heavy shelter.

Don’t give up on the floating suit or other PFD and put your cleats on because wet ice is slippery ice! Use extra caution and look out for large unmarked holes. I have heard of too many reports of someone putting a foot through and getting injured.

