Grand River Fishing Report: March 2017 Copy

By: Greg Knapp

Getting Bit Guide Service

616-570-2946

www.gettingbitguideservice.com

March is a great time to hit the Grand River for steelhead. We are usually starting to thaw out, and there are some fresh fish trickling in throughout the month. If we get a good spike in the water temps and water flow, they will make an early run up the river to Grand Rapids. There are always fish that came in throughout the fall and winter that will be around if we have a colder March, so you will always have some fish to play around with.

If the upper river is ice free, there should be good fishing up to Webber Dam this year because of the higher water levels that we had in the fall and throughout the winter. Plug fishing is a good way to search out fish. Try bright, gaudy colors if the river is running dirty. Float fishing, back bouncing, or bottom bouncing bait is a good bet on catching some chrome. If you want to catch fish on the bug rod try swinging sculpin patterns or nymphing with caddis, stoneflies, or egg patterns.

Some good walk-in spots on the Grand River are at 6th Street Dam in Grand Rapids or the Webber Dam area. If the Grand becomes too high or dirty, check out some of the local tributaries such as the Rogue River or Flat River in Lowell. If you are going to be in a boat or wading this spring on the Grand River or any other river remember to use caution, cold icy water is very unforgiving.

