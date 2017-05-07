Gulf red snapper season cut again.

According to Federal authorities, the 2017 Gulf red snapper season will run from June 1 – 3. That’s just three days – the shortest season ever.

Misguided management strategies, out-of-date data, and questionable science have been plaguing Gulf red snapper fishermen for years. And for many anglers across the Gulf, this is the last straw.

Tell Congress it’s time to fix the problems that have created the current Gulf red snapper situation by passing the Modern Fish Act.

The Modernizing Recreational Fisheries Management Act, better known as the Modern Fish Act, was designed to address federal saltwater management issues like this and improve both recreational access and conservation.

Tell your Representatives that you want them to fix these flawed saltwater fisheries management policies. Tell them to support the Modern Fish Act.

