Happy Birthday to Us!

With the March 2017 issue, we begin our SIXTH year of publication. In March 2015, we added Dixie, Levy and Citrus Counties to our market, and this addition resulted in substantial growth, adding new writers, new advertising partners, new distribution locations and many new readers. We distribute 11,000 magazines each month in eight counties. We know that we are doing it right, because we are consistently in the TOP FIVE of our forty-plus markets. See the “masthead” in front of the publication for these markets. You can visit our website to access all of these magazines and read what is happening in the fishing world all over the US, the Bahamas, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. At our website, you can also enter to win the monthly give-away and sign up to receive Coastal Angler’s very informative monthly newsletter. How about winning a trip to the Bahamas? See KISS YOUR CATCH. Tell them that I sent you! Speaking of websites, we now have our own brand new NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA/NATURE COAST website. Contact us for advertising opportunities on our website. Send me photos of your catch and you just might see yourself on our website.

We have two new advertising partners this month. See Salty Shoe Apparel on page 7. They are in Horseshoe Beach. Their grand opening is April 1st, and it just happens to coincide with the big SPRING FESTIVAL in Horseshoe. Also, see page 7 for details. See you there! Liles Ace Hardware, page 7 again, is your go-to place in Cross City for “hardware store” needs, including a great selection of stainless steel bolts and fasteners and Yeti coolers and cups. When you visit, tell them I sent you.

This month’s recipe, Crab Stuffed Portabella Mushrooms is soooooo good. It might just be the best ever! It will definitely be on the menu for our next dinner party! Find it on page 18. I used med-large mushrooms and served two as a side. The recipe makes enough for six, med-large or more than a dozen of appetizer size. Because I made only four, I had some crab stuffing left over. See the recipe for what I did with it.

Debby’s Point of View will be her last for a while. She recently became a grandmother and doesn’t have as much time for fishing, so won’t be writing on a regular basis. We have really appreciated her feminine “point of view” and perhaps she will miss us and send us something occasionally, when she does find time for a fishing trip. Thank you Debby.

As we begin our sixth year, we want to first thank the folks at our Coastal Angler Corporate office for their ongoing support and assistance, especially as we embrace digital! We send a REALLY, REALLY, big thank you to our family of franchise owners across the country, for their generous sharing of advice, photos, articles, and sometimes just an understanding sympathetic ear. Thank you to our advertisers and distribution locations. Thank you to our writers for their great forecasts and articles. Thank you to Kathleen, our graphic artist. You see her work on every page. Thank you to Rosa, our distribution assistant. Last, but certainly not least, thank you to YOU, our reader. If you stop picking up our FREE magazine, we will be out of business in a hurry.

Lynn Crutchfield Co-Publisher

Coastal Angler Magazine of

North Central Florida/Nature Coast